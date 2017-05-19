Beaming Kilkenny baby Ella is a natural with her smile

A beaming little Kilkenny baby has emerged as one of the very last finalists from thousands of babies in a well-known Irish dairy company's search for a baby to appear on their yoghurt packs.

Ten-month-old Ella Hennessy, from Castlecomer, has been chosen as one of 14 finalists in Glenisk’s search for a baby to appear on their yogurt packs. More than 4,500 babies were entered, and there was no shortage of fun and laughter at the finalist photoshoot on Saturday.

While all the adults involved busied themselves at the shoot, little Ella took it in her stride, enjoying the experience and creating stunning shot after shot for the photographer.

Glenisk, best known for their award-winning natural yogurt range, is searching for a baby to be featured on the family dairy’s new range of Organic No-Added-Sugar Baby Yogurts. The company put the call out to parents across Ireland and was overwhelmed with the response.

"All babies are beautiful and we want to celebrate these babies on our packs," said Glenisk’s Emma Walls.

"With over 4,500 entries to the #SweetBaby Search, we’ve had a very difficult job trying to narrow our search down to just 14. Our new range of Absolutely No Added Sugar Baby Yogurts is a first for yogurts. There’s no added sugar and nothing artificial, delivering a nutritious food for babies and peace of mind for Mums and Dads. We think our babies are sweet enough!"

The new range of Glenisk yogurts suitable for six months and up and the new-look packs will be in-store from mid-June. The family business celebrates 30 years this year and is known for its award winning organic yogurt range and high protein Greek offering.