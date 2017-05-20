Memorial Mass to be held in Kilkenny for Rita Apine

A memorial Mass to pay tribute to a young mother who died in tragic circumstances will take place tomorrow in St Fiacre's Church in Loughboy.

Rita Apine (29) died after sustaining serious injuries at her home in Freshford last Sunday.

A man in his thirties remains in custody at Kilkenny Garda Station in connection with her murder.

Over 400 people gathered on Thursday evening in the village of Freshford to pay their respects at a candlelit vigil to the young mother, who had moved to Kilkenny from Lativa in 2014.

The Mass will take place at St Fiacre's Church in Loughboy at 1pm. All are welcome.

Friends have also set up a memorial fund to help cover the costs of Rita's funeral.

Anyone looking to donate can do so at any AIB branch or online

Rita Apine Memorial Fund

Sort Code - 93 31 98

Acc Number - 55844098

IE73AIBK93319855844098