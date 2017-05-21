Rita Apine remembered at prayer service as 'a woman with a strong spirit' and 'full of love'

Tributes were paid to a young mother who died last Sunday at a special prayer service this afternoon.

Friends gathered along with members of the local community to say goodbye and pay their respects to Rita Apine, who died after she was found with serious injuries in her home in Freshford.

She was remembered as 'a happy and positive person' who was always wanting to help others.

"She was happy to make friends with everyone no matter what colour their skin was, or their religion or beliefs," her friend Yann Merezkins said.

"She was always trying to help everyone she knew, she was a woman with a strong spirit," he said.

"I want to thank everyone from the Lativan community for being so kind and compassionate in this very sad moment," her friend Irina Semikrasa said adding that Rita 'loved Ireland and Irish people' and was 'full of love' .

Father Pat Comerford said that 'human words fail at a time like this' and prayed for the 'healing of the broken hearts of the friends of Rita'.

The prayer service took place at St Fiacre's Church in Loughboy and the Kilkenny Gospel Choir performed during the ceremony.