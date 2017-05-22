Kilkenny African community unveils plans for Africa Day events

Kilkenny African Community has today announced details of an event to celebrate Africa Day 2017.

Africa Day falls on May 25 each year, with events taking place around the country from tomorrow, May 23. It’s an initiative of the African Union, and aims to celebrate African diversity and success and the cultural and economic potential of the continent.

The event planned by Kilkenny African Community will take place on Saturday, May 3 from noon to 4pm and on Sunday, June 4 from noon to 6pm.

Events are as follows:

Saturday, June 3: A football Match and Barbeque at Water Barracks from noon to 4pm. Everyone is welcome.

Sunday, June 4: Starts with a parade at noon. Assembly point for the parade is the car park opposite St John’s Church, McDonagh Junction, through John Street to the Kilkenny Castle grounds.

2pm – 7pm: Public event at the Castle Park grounds featuring traditional dances, live performances, fashion shows, talent shows, face-painting, picnic, etc. Everyone is welcome. There will be something for everyone – children, families, etc should make it a date with us.

Come in your numbers to enjoy the richness of diversity. There will be marquees for shelter in the event of rain.

This event is being supported by Irish Aid as part of a programme of events to mark Africa Day 2017. In Ireland, events to mark Africa Day are supported by Irish Aid, the Government’s programme for overseas development, and Kilkenny County Council.

“Irish Aid’s Africa Day events are a great occasion for families and friends to celebrate African culture and the strong bonds that exist between Ireland and the continent of Africa,” said Minister of State for the Diaspora and International Development, Joe McHugh.

“Irish Aid has been working in Africa on behalf of the people of Ireland over several decades to deliver improvements in the areas of nutrition, education, poverty eradication, gender equality and the environment and also in response to humanitarian emergencies.”

This work is built on the contributions of Irish missionary nuns and priests who were the bedrock of relations between Ireland and Africa in the first instance. Their footprint has enabled relations to continue to grow in an authentic manner, underpinned by trust and respect.

“Trading relationships between Ireland and countries throughout Africa are also developing steadily and many exciting new opportunities for economic growth are emerging. “I invite everyone with an interest in these and other connections between Ireland and Africa to attend Africa Day celebrations.”

Further information about Irish Aid’s programme of events for Africa Day is available at www.africaday.ie.

Further information about Kilkenny Africa Day 2017 events is available on Facebook at Kilkenny Africani Communitye.