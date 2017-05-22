St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny have highest number of patients on trolleys in country
Overcrowding reaches new heights as 31 people wait on trolleys
St Luke's Hospital has the highest number of patients waiting on trolleys in the country today.
The figures published by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation reveals that the Kilkenny hospital has 31 patients on trolleys today.
Overcrowding was also reported at the hospital on Friday with 29 people on trolleys, the second highest number in the country topped only by Letterkenny General Hospital who had 33 patients on trolleys.
