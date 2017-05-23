€50,000 worth of cannabis found in 'growhouse' in The Rower, Inistioge

Gardaí have seized an estimated €50,000 worth of cannabis from a property at The Rower, Inistioge earlier today.

Approximately 70 plants were found at the 'growhouse' which was described by a garda spokesman as 'a sophisticated operation'.

A man is helping gardaí with their enquiries. The seized drugs have been sent to Garda Headquarters for forensic analysis.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thomastown gardaí on (056) 775 4150.