Highest temperature of the year recorded in Kilkenny

Temperatures in Kilkenny today are hotter than the European hotspots of Lanzarote and Nice with temperatures reaching almost 22 degrees as the mini heatwave looks set to continue over the coming days.

Yesterday a temperature of 20.6 degrees was recorded in the Marble City. Forecasters are predicting that tomorrow will be a scorcher with a forecasted temperature of 25 degrees.

Today's temperature in Kilkenny City was 21.3 degrees.