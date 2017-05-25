Remains of much loved Eamon Ryan brought home for burial

The sudden death of Bennettsbridge man, Eamon Ryan in New York on

April 7 stunned the community. An air of disbelief hung over the

village as family, friends and neighbours tried to come to terms with

his passing.

Eamon’s many school friends came from far and near to bid him

farewell. Childhood stories were remembered with fondness.

In the close-knit estate of Woodlawn especially, his death was felt

keenly as throughout their childhood in the estate, youngsters were

part of one big family and children wandered freely into each other’s

houses.

Eamon had spent the last 20 years in New York, where he had many

friends. It would be a week before Eamon’s body could be brought home

to Woodlawn and during that time his mother and father, Anne and

Edward, brother David and sister Sandra received wonderful support.

Eamon’s girlfriend, Grace O’Dougherty, travelled from New York for the

wake and funeral. On Sunday evening Rosary was recited by Canon Pat

Duggan.

Removal took place on Monday and a guard of honour by Bennettsbridge

hurling and soccer clubs escorted the remains to St Bennett’s Church.

Requiem Mass was con-celebrated by Canon Pat Duggan and Canon Pat

Dalton.

The lessons were read by Ryan Connolly (nephew) and David Ryan

(brother). Prayers of the Faithful were said by Cliodhna Ryan, Annette

Harney, Robin Kiely, Matt Hayes, Noel Ryan and Laura Clarke.

Canon Duggan said Eamon had touched many people’s lives and the

attendance of so many at his funeral was a source of great

consolation to his family.

The Offertory gifts reflected Eamon’s interests and included a picture

of his Woodlawn friends, a winning entry in a Tidy Towns art

competition and a New York Yankees cap. Gifts were brought to the

altar by Grace Connolly, Eoin Ryan, Caroline Ryan, Colin Ryan,

Raymond Cleere, Grace O'Dougherty, Patty Davey and Frankie Ryan. Susan

Cook was the narrator.

Eamon’s family acknowledged with gratitude the help of the NYPD and

coroner’s office and Clive Anderson, funeral director in New York.

Thanks went to all who attended the memorial in New York, with a

special word to Lily and Jimmy Conway (aunt and uncle) and cousins,

Eamon’s girlfriend Grace and her family. A heartfelt thanks to the

Kevin Bell Repatriation Ttrust who brought Eamon home.

Eamon is survived by his father, Edward (Ned); mother, Anne, brother

David, sister Sandra, sadly missed by his loving family, his partner

Grace, brother- in-law Martin, sister-in-law Sinéad, nephews and

nieces, uncles and aunts, cousins, relatives and friends.

Eamon Ryan born April 18, 1974, died April 17, 2017