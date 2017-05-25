BREAKING: Camphill Community in Ballytobin to close over safety concerns

A meeting is taking place today with the residents of the Camphill Community in Ballytobin and their relatives in relation to the closure of the centre over concerns over safety and the quality of the service there.

The centre, which provides services for people with disabilities has been operating at Ballytobin since 1979 and some of the residents have lived there for over thirty years.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) has issued a statement that the Ballytobin Community is to have its registration cancelled meaning that the centre will close over the coming months, unless the HSE can find someone else to run it.

HIQA issued the closure order because of serious concerns in relation to safety and the quality of services and is now engaged in a legal process with the Camphill Community.

A spokesperson for the Camphill Communities of Ireland said that 'the welfare of residents at Ballytobin is paramount'.

"We expect that many of our employed staff will support the HSE, especially during the transition period, but regrettable our volunteers who have supported the centre over many years will no longer be involved."