Funeral of Rita Apine to take place tomorrow in Kilkenny
The late Rita Apine
The funeral of Rita Apine who died in suspicious circumstances earlier this month will take place tomorrow.
The young Lativan mother had moved to Kilkenny in 2014 and died at St Luke's Hospital on May 14.
Her remains will be reposing at Johnstons Funeral Home on Johns Green tomorrow morning at 10.50am with cremation afterwards in Dublin. Her ashes will be sent back to her native Lativa.
