Kodaline donate guitar to be raffled at Ciara Lawyor Memorial Walk at Kilkenny Castle

Irish rock band Kodaline have donated a signed guitar which will be raffled after the Ciara Lawlor Memorial Walk which takes place tomorrow in the Castle Park.

The teenager died at a Kodaline concert in Dublin on July 8. The band attended her funeral to pay their respects to the Kilkenny school girl.

On Saturday, a Memorial Walk is taking place in Kilkenny Castle at 4 pm.

There is a €10 entry fee which includes the walk and raffle for a signed Kodaline guitar and in the raffle are signed Kodaline CDs. Registration is between 2.30pm and 3.30pm in the Kilkenny Tennis Club.

The monies raised will go to three charities - The Thomas Hayes Trust for suicide prevention, The Heart House which screens families for S.A.D (Sudden Adult Death) and First Light Bereavement Support Charity.

The raffle for the signed guitar will take place in the Tennis Club Kilkenny at 5pm.

A memorial golf classic is taking place at Kilkenny Golf Club today (Friday).