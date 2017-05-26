Avalon Hotel in Castlecomer gets green light from An Bord Pleanala

An Bord Pleanala has granted planning permission to the Avalon Hotel - a €5.4m investment for Castlecomer.

Local councillor Maurice Shortall has described the news as a “game changer and a terrific local economic boost.

“The entire community owe a huge debt of gratitude to owners Joe and Julie Comerford for their commitment to the town and the brave decision to invest €5.4 m. in the project," said Cllr Shortall

The Comerfords are a well known Castlecomer family, with extensive experience in the hotel industry.

"We have suffered in terms of overnight accommodation and those 39 new beds are most welcome as is the new function room and associated jobs both in construction and service delivery. Connectivity to the town can now become a reality for the 110,000 visitors who flocked to Castlecomer Discovery Park in 2016 and I’m confident the experience of Joe Comerford in the hospitality sector will see that true to fruition.

"Having been designated a Hub in the County Tourism Strategy we can at last strive to achieve that goal. With such a significant infrastructural development there will undoubtedly be opportunities for both existing and new businesses to mushroom and expand, the challenge now is for us all to unite and pull the one string in the same direction to reap the economic dividend,” said Cllr. Shortall.