Sun shines on largest-ever Rith Beo race in Kilkenny

The sun shone on the 600 or so bright-eyed participants of the fifth annual Affidea Ireland-sponsored Rith Beo race, which took place at Gaelscoil Osraí on Sunday morning.

It was by far the biggest turnout since the very first Rith Beo, and there was a great atmosphere at the local school on the day. Four separate races took place, including a 3k Family Fun Run, 5K Individual Race, 5K Team event and a 10k Individual race.

Anthony Frahill was first home in the 5K race with an impressive time of 16:37. Caoilte Malone was the first female home in the 5K with a great time of 18:06.

The 5k team event sponsored by Guineys Kilkenny was a great success and was won by the Ormonde Leisure Club for the second year running. Pat Young recorded an impressive time of 39:18 to win the 10k event. Aifric Bolger finished the 10K race strongly and was the first female home with a brilliant time of 43:19.

A large number of pupils and their families took part in the Petmania Ireland 3k Family Fun Run and there are definitely some future elite athletes in the making. Fionn Drago was the first boy home in the 3K and Hannah Griffey was the first girl to cross the line.

All monies raised from Rith Beo go toward the purchase of furniture and specialised learning equipment for the library. A donation from the proceeds of Rith Beo will also be made to the local Teach Tom charity.

“The committee are extremely grateful to our main sponsors Affidea Ireland, Guineys Kilkenny and Petmania Ireland,” said Roisín Purcell of the Rith Beo Committee.

“We would also like to acknowledge the support of over seventy five businesses in Kilkenny who helped with sponsorship and donating gift vouchers for our race. The race would not have gone ahead without your support. We would also like to commend and acknowledge everybody who helped us out in any way on the day.”

Tom Finn, CEO of Affidea Ireland said the company was delighted to be able to support the Rith Beo Fun Run again this year.

"The popularity of the event shows what a strong community Kilkenny has and we are pleased to be able to support the fundraising,” he said.

Seán Ó Hargáin, Príomhoide, Gaelscoil Osraí was very happy with the event.

“Tá áthas an domhain orainn le rith Beo 2017,"he said.

"Tá an ócáid ag dul ó neart go neart le páistí, tuismitheoirí agus lucht reatha Chill Chainnigh ag glacadh páirt ann le fuinneamh. Mar scoil ghníomhach, cuirimid béim ar aclaíocht pháistí chun go mbeidh saol níos sona agus sláinte níos fearr acu amach anseo.

"Taimid an-bhuíoch dár gcoiste iontach, dár nurraithe ar fad agus do gach éinne a chabhraigh agus a ghlac páirt. Táimid ag súil le Rith Beo 2018 cheana féin.’”.