Iconic Kilkenny pub re-opens

Tynan's Bridge House Bar Kilkenny open again

Sean Keane

Sean Keane

sean.keane@kilkennypeople.ie

Bar manager Liam Phelan with the new owner of Tynans, Tom Bohan

 Tynan's Bridge House Bar, John's Bridge, Kilkenny reopens today under new ownership.

The iconic public house has been untouched by new owner Tom Bohan and the interior is completely intact.

Bar manager Liam Phelan said the toilets had been upgraded but that the character and the atmosphere remained unchanged.