Callan's Grace in bid for Blue Jean Queen title

A Callan girl will be Kilkenny's representative in the 2017 Blue Jean Country Queen Festival, which is organised by Meath Macra na Feirme this weekend.

Grace Brophy is a 22-year-old member of Callan Macra na Feirme, and a final year student of Occupational Therapy. Her hobbies include sports (volleyball, cycling, swimming), traveling, and she loves going to the beach.

On Friday, Grace and the other 27 Queens will arrive in Athboy, County Meath — the home of the Blue Jean Country Queen Festival for this year. The girls will get the full festival experience from their opening interviews until they depart on the Bank Holiday Monday.

It’s the festival’s 30th anniversary, and a huge array of entertainment has been planned for the entire weekend, including a Street Carnival, Bake Off, family friendly Lark in the Park, as well as night events.

On Saturday, Grace and her fellow Queens will take part in the much anticipated Street Carnival, while on Sunday the Queens will change from fancy dress to modelling dress to formal dress — all within 12 hours

Some of the top entertainment lined up for the weekend includes Trevor Smith and Friends in Low Places - The Ultimate Garth Brooks Experience who will perform in the CU Marquee on Saturday.

Althoughthe events are all about fun, Grace and the other contestants will be competing for the Blue Jean Country Queen crown. The winner receives prizes to the value of €1,000 from main sponsor Athboy Credit Union, and the title of Blue Jean Country Queen 2017.

The runner-up will receive €600 while the winner of third prize receives €300. Each Queen also receives a memento which will be presented by festival sponsors David and Hazel Sheridan, proprietors of the Darnley Lodge Hotel.

The winner of 2017 Blue Jean Country Queen title will be announced at midnight on Sunday .

Tickets can be ordered at bluejeanfest@gmail.com and can also be bought on the door. Banquet tickets must be booked in advance. For Ticket Sales and Enquiries call 087-2154729.