Epsom derby dream is back on for Kilkenny man
1000-1 outsider Diore Lia back in the field with new jockey
Richard Aylward and horse Diore Lia.
Richard Aylward's Epsom Derby dream is back on as the Kilkenny man has confirmed that outsider Diore Lia will run i on Saturday - but with a different jockey.
As the British Horseracing Authority ruled out apprentice Gina Mangan, Aylward has now turned to Paddy Pilley to ride the 1,000-1 outsider which is running in the Derby to create awareness for a fund raising drive for Great Ormonde Street Children's Hospital.
Diore Lia is number 20 in the 20-horse race, which includes some of the finest horses on the planet and a number of Aidan O'Brien's horses are in strong contention for a Derby win.
Aylward, a former Kilkenny minor hurler, is the son of Dick and Mary Aylward, postmasters in Knocktoper.
To donate, click here
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on