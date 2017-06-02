Epsom derby dream is back on for Kilkenny man

Richard Aylward's Epsom Derby dream is back on as the Kilkenny man has confirmed that outsider Diore Lia will run i on Saturday - but with a different jockey.

As the British Horseracing Authority ruled out apprentice Gina Mangan, Aylward has now turned to Paddy Pilley to ride the 1,000-1 outsider which is running in the Derby to create awareness for a fund raising drive for Great Ormonde Street Children's Hospital.

Diore Lia is number 20 in the 20-horse race, which includes some of the finest horses on the planet and a number of Aidan O'Brien's horses are in strong contention for a Derby win.

Aylward, a former Kilkenny minor hurler, is the son of Dick and Mary Aylward, postmasters in Knocktoper.

To donate, click here