So it begins, The Cats Laugh Festival takes over the city.

The Kilkenny Cats Laugh Festival kicked off last night with a sold-out Opening Gala.

With the likes of Neil Delamere, Phill Jupitus, Dara O'Briain and The Rubberbandits taking to the stage in venues across the city today it's sure to be a jam-packed weekend.

If you haven't already bought a ticket to events over the weekend, there are still some available. Check out www.thecatslaugh.com or call into their ticket office on John's St.