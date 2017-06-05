Record number of visitors at Kilkenny Castle

Visitor numbers to Kilkenny Castle have gone up an incredible 100,000 year on year as 2016 figures have just been released.

In 2016, 384,918 people went to Kilkenny Castle and grounds - a record number and substantial increase from 2015.

Numbers were also up for Jerpoint Abbey - from 23,442 in 2015 to 26,119 last year while there was a slight decline in visitors to Dunmore Cave last year - to 39,516.

Visitors for Kells Priory were also recorded in 2016 - 3,488 - while there was a slight decrease of visitors to St Mary's Church in Gowran year on year from 2,634 in 2015 to 2,553 in 2016

The numbers take into account not just the ticketed visitors but also include admissions to various events and, in some cases, those people availing of the grounds/parklands of a site.