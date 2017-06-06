Deaths in Kilkenny, June 6, 2017

The late Margaret (Peggy) Cahill

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Cahill, Muckalee, Ballyfoyle, Kilkenny



Peacefully in the loving care of the Matron and Staff at Saint Catherine's Nursing Home, Freshford. Sadly missed by her sister Betty, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer. Vigil Prayers & Rosary on Tuesday evening at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Wednesday morning at 10am followed by removal to Saint Brendan's Church, Muckalee for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Brigid Cronin (nee Cahill)

The death has occurred of Brigid Cronin (née Cahill), Butlerswood, Windgap, Kilkenny on June 4 2017 (peacefully) surrounded by her family and in the loving care of the staff of St Anne's Ward in St Vincent's Hospital, Dublin. Brigid (Brig); Dearly beloved wife of Davie. Sadly missed by her loving family, Mari, Pat, Seamus, and Teresa, sisters Enrika, Amii, Leza, Alison and brother James, uncles, nieces and nephew, step-daughters, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at The Bounds, Garryricken, Windgap, Co Kilkenny on Tuesday 6th June from 2pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday afternoon to Coolagh Church arriving at 12.50 for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Private cremation service to follow. House private on Wednesday morning please. Family Flowers only, donations, if desired, to St. Anne's Cancer Unit, St. Vincent's Hospital, Dublin.

The late Imelda Tansey (née Walsh)

The death has occurred of Imelda Tansey (née Walsh) Castleknock, Dublin and Callan, Kilkenny on June 3 2017 (peacefully) Imelda, beloved wife of the late John (Sean), dear mother of Anthony and Alan and grandmother of Ben, Rebecca, Poppy and Dahlia. Sadly missed by her loving sons, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sisters Lily and Monica, brother Thomas, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Church Avenue, Blanchardstown Tuesday evening from 6.00 O’C to 8.00 O’C. Removal to the Church of St. Thomas the Apostle, Laurel Lodge, Castleknock on (Wednesday) morning for Requiem Mass at 11.00 O’C followed by cremation at Newland’s Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Friend's of St. Brigid’s Hospice.