Time to get on your bike for Wandesforde cycle in Castlecomer

Excitement is mounting for the Wandesforde National School sponsored cycle, which takes place this Saturday, June 10.

The cycle is sponsored by Castlecomer Credit Union, and this year, funds raised will also support Teach Tom and the Thomas Hayes Trust.

The event has really gone from strength to strength in the seven years since it was first held. About 50 people took part in that one, but recent years have seen hundreds turn out.

It’s not just for serious cyclists, however, and the whole thing has become a fantastic family event for north Kilkenny and the surrounding communities.

Registration will take place on the day from 8am. First off are the 70K and 100K participants at 9am. Then at 11am, it’s the turn of the 5K fun cycle/run, which will follow the old welly race route, and the 30K. All children taking part must be accompanied by an adult.

The 70k will go from Castlecomer via Carlow, Stradbally, Timahoe, the Swan and back to ‘Comer. The 100k will go via Carlow, Stradbally, Ballyrowan, Abbeyleix, Ballinakill, Ballyragget and back to ‘Comer.

There will be a free t-shirt (pictured right) sponsored by Rowes Topline for everyone who registers.

Of course, it’s not just about the cycling. And on the day, there will be all of the fun of the fair including ice cream and facepainting, and a bouncy castle.

An added attraction this year will be the kids cycle skills fun course. It’s an opportunity to improve bike-handling skills and have a bit of fun on a series of ups and downs, and balance boards.

All are welcome. For more information, contact coordinator Stephen Kerr (087-2794513) also www.wandesforde.ie and www.deensidewheelers.ie.