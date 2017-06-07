Positive start as Kilkenny students finish first exams
English Paper I is now out of the way
Niamh Maher, Nya Hammond and Nadine Anderson after Leaving certificate english at the Presentation Secondary School in Kilkenny. Picture: Pat Moore
There was a largely positive reception to the first day of State exams this afternoon, with Leaving Certificate English Paper I now out of the way.
Local students were for the most part in good form as they left the county’s exam halls at lunchtime. Just over 2,100 students in Kilkenny are taking their State exams this year.
All written examination papers taken by candidates in this year’s examinations will be published on the website on the evening that the examination is completed.
Leaving Cert results will be issued on Wednesday, August 16 and the online results service will be available from noon on that day for Leaving Cert candidates. Junior Certificate/Cycle results will be issued in mid-September.
Guidance counsellors and online supports are available for students.
For more, see www.examinations.ie.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on