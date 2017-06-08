Kilkenny hurling icon Georgie Leahy is laid to rest

One of the greats of Kilkenny hurling Georgie Leahy, was laid to rest today in a new family burial plot in Foulkstown cemetery, on the outskirts of Kilkenny City.

Sean (Georgie) Leahy was one of the best loved and respected figures in the GAA, as people involved in gaelic games from all parts of the country flocked to pay his respects - as a man described as "a very giving person" was given a fitting send off.

Since he passed away on Tuesday, up to 4,000 mourners paid their respects at the family home at Riverview, Kilkenny City while today, St Patrick's Church was packed to overflowing as Chairman of Kilkenny GAA Ned Quinn, Club Chairman Paddy Neary and chief celebrant Fr Liam Barron all paid glowing tributes to a man who had served gaelic games at all levels from U-14 up.

Fr Barron was the chief celebrant and there were 15 co-celebrants at the Requiem Mass.

Representatives from the Leinster Council, Croke Park and from the many counties he coached - including Offaly, Laois, Carlow, Waterford and Westmeath - were in attendance.

Georgie guided his beloved James Stephens to All-Ireland Club SH victory in 1976, becoming the first Leinster and Kilkenny team. He was sole selector, trainer and coach to The Village team - unknown at the time and very rare today. He also guided Glenmore to the club All-Ireland title in 1991. He is the only person to win two All-Ireland club SHC titles with difference clubs - a record likely never to be equalled.

A guard of honour was held by the James Stephens club, with both juvenile and adult members lining the route of the funeral cortege from his home to the church.

His passing is deeply regretted by his wife Rita, his children John, Antoinette, Thomas, Murty and Niall, his brother Martin, sisters Eileen and Kathleen, son-in-law Michael, daughters-in-law Mary, Carmel, Deirdre and Sharon, his nineteen grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.