Mullinavat starts the summer in style

The sun smiled on Mullinavat over the Bank Holiday Weekend as the south Kilkenny village saw the old and the new combine for a fantastic summer festival.

Mullinavat Community Centre came together with Mullinavat GAA to host the festival, which was inspired by the old days of the summer fetes. There hasn’t been such an event since those heady days of the summer fetes which came to an end in the 1980s after nearly three decades.

Activities and attractions included a fair with live music and various artisan, art and craft stalls, food stalls, make up stalls, fashion, art exhibitions, holistic health stalls, face painting, grand raffle, children’s activities, techno treasure hunt and children’s fancy dress to name but a few. On Sunday, there was a seven-a-side hurling tournament,children’s activities and games, stalls, barbeque and more live music.

The community centre played host to live music on both nights with headlining acts ‘Art Supple’ on Saturday night and culminating with the band ‘Big Generator’ on Sunday night. There was a smartphone treasure hunt challenge for teenagers, and a children’s fancy dress for under 12s judged by a special guest— the newly crowned Kilkenny Rose, Tara Roche.

The people of Mullinavat and surrounding communities have always been extremely generous supporting many a charity fundraiser held in recent years, and this was in part a means to reward their efforts. It was truly a fun packed weekend for all the family.

Well done to the festival organisers for taking the initiative to put it all together. Thanks must go to main sponsors Suir Engineering, Manor Properties, Speedy Hire and Greenstar waste Disposal, without whose support the event would not be possible.

Thanks also to the local community and the local businesses for their support, and for turning out at the weekend.