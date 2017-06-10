Connolly's call out for dog lovers in Kilkenny

Dog lovers across Kilkenny are being invited to put their canine pets forward to be part of the fun and excitement for a special dog show set to be hosted by Connolly’s Red Mills on Saturday, June 24.

The dog show will be hosted by the leading agri-foods suppliers as part of their official opening day for their new retail store in Cillín Hill.

Entry per dog is €2, with all monies raised being donated to the Saplings School in Goresbridge which provides education to pupils with autism and complex needs. Connolly’s Red Mills will match all proceeds made from the dog show.

There will be something for all dogs with the call-out being sought for classes of dogs in the following categories; Puppies, Small Dog, Big Dog, Best Groomed dog, Sporting Dog, Best Junior Handler, Best Dressed Dog, Championship, Second Place Overall Champion and of course, the dog the judge would most like to take home.

For more information on entering your dog, call 0564449010 / www.redmills.ie.