Public information day on Ferrybank-Belview plan

A public information day on the Ferrybank-Belview Draft Area Plan will take place in in Ferrybank Library next Wednesday, June 21.

The day will be an opportunity for the public to view the draft plan and speak with a member of the council’s planning team in advance of making any submissions or observations. The plan outlines a strategy for the proper planning and sustainable development of the area into the future.

At last week’s meeting of the Piltown Municipal District, director of services Mary Mulholland proposed holding the information day, which she said might be more useful to people than a presentation.

Cllr Melissa O’ Neill paid tribute to the council’s consultation process, which she said had made significant progress over the past three years.

“The result is people are happier and more engaged in communities,” she said.

Everyone is welcome to attend the information day, which takes place in Ferrybank Library from 2.30-8pm on Wednesday. No appointment is necessary.

A copy of the draft plan and associated documents is available for public inspection until Friday, August 4, excluding bank holidays, at County Hall, John Street in Kilkenny; at the Ferrybank Area Office; at Ferrybank Library; and at Waterford City and County Council.

New park

Meanwhile, the plans and particulars of the proposed new neighbourhood park at Aylesbury are also currently on display in the library, the area office at Ferrybank as well as well as in County Hall, Kilkenny.

The park will incorporate a playground for children of all age groups, along with a variety of other outdoor community amenities.

The plans are available for inspection until Friday, June 23, and the closing date for submissions is Friday, July 7.