Proposed amendment to Kilkenny City development plan in western environs

The public’s input is being sought on another proposed amendment to the Kilkenny City and Environs Development Plan 2014 — 2020.

The amendment would allow for the altering of zoning in the western environs to maximise the potential housing supply in line with Government policy, and ‘to ensure alignment of supply with current investment proposals’.

It would see an update to part of the plan and the current status of development land, while also including a revised location for schools’ development.

The area was recently the subject of a successful application for funding under the Local Infrastructure Housing Activation Fund, while the CPO for road infrastructure was confirmed in 2007.

A copy of the variation is available for inspection at County Hall or online here. Submissions must be received by the planning authority by 5pm on June 30.

All submissions should be clearly marked ‘Variation No 3’. Submissions can be made online here, sent by email to ourplan@kilkennycoco.ie or addressed in writing to Director of Services Planning, Kilkenny County Council, John Street, Kilkenny.