Fresh calls to revive Kilkenny Borough Council

There were fresh appeals to restore Kilkenny’s former borough council at the AGM of Kilkenny County Council on Friday.

In seconding the nomination of Cllr David Fitzgerald as cathaoirleach, Fianna Fail councillor and former Mayor of Kilkenny Joe Malone asked that he consider exploring steps to ‘get back the borough council’.

“This system we have now is not working,” he said.

He found support from Cllr Mary Hilda Cavanagh (FG), who said the abolition of the borough council had been ‘a bad idea’. She said she felt Kilkenny City should have its own city council.

Cllr Patrick McKee described the change to local government as ‘a fiasco’, while another former mayor, Cllr Malcolm Noonan, said he thought it was important prior to the 2019 local elections to engage with central Government on the matter.

In his first speech as cathaoirleach, Cllr Fitzgerald said he would like to echo Cllr Malone’s concerns about local government.

“There is a deficit there, and we do need to address that,” he said.