Fears over future of Callan's Droichead childcare facility

There are fears for the future of the popular Droichead Childcare centre in Callan, with news emerging yesterday that its doors may close for good at the end of the week.

The centre, which caters for around 60 children, is a community facility under the management of the Droichead Family Resource Centre.

Parents were dismayed to learn that the landlord has now served a ‘Notice to Quit’ the building by Friday. They were notified in a letter from the Board of the Droichead Family Resource Centre, which said it could not guarantee the Mill Street premises will be open after June 16.

The centre is located in the grounds of the old Augustinian friary complex. It is a purpose-built childcare facility which has served the needs of the local community for years.

A number of parents are very upset about the news, and say it is essential the facility be kept open and the service maintained. The Board has notified parents and staff of its intention to contest the possibility of imminent closure.

In its letter, the Droichead Family Resource Centre said it would do ‘everything in its power’ to ensure the service continues.