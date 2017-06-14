National conference on transport to be held in Kilkenny

A national transport conference focused on integrating rural transport systems for the development and connectivity of rural and urban areas will take place in Kilkenny at the end of the month.

With only two weeks left until iRoUTE comes to Kilkenny, ticket prices for the unique transport event, have been radically reduced. The organisers, (Kilkenny Leader Partnership, Kilkenny County Council, Ring a Link, and Carlow Kilkenny Energy Agency) have announced that due to an increase in funding they are now able to offer tickets to the two-day conference at €75 for general admission (reduced from €200), and tickets are also available to community groups for as little as €25.

iRoUTE (Integrated, Rural, Urban, Transport, Evolution) will take place in the Parade Tower, Kilkenny Castle from June 27-28. The two-day solution orientated event, will concentrate on the advancement of integrated rural transport systems for the development and connectivity of rural and urban areas.

The insights garnered will be applicable to any rural community nationwide, and its anticipated that the learnings can be used to kick-start a campaign to find the resources needed to initiate an integrated transport pilot service that could be rolled out across neighbouring counties, and potentially nationally.

The event will see transport providers, regulators, international experts, academics, and community interest groups start a discussion around how best to promote and achieve sustainable and ‘best in class’ transport systems for rural areas. The two-day conference presents a unique opportunity for anyone with an interest in transport and connectivity to give their input around how rural communities can be better serviced.

“We are delighted to announce that we can now offer tickets to iRoUTE at a significantly reduced price, we received additional funding for this important event which has enabled us to provide tickets at a rate of €75 for general admission and €25 for community groups,” said Declan Rice, CEO of KLP.

“This important two day conference will be of interest to anyone who wants to improve the quality of life of those living in rural areas, and will provide a platform where the key issues related to rural transport systems can be discussed and debated.”

“iRoUTE will also allow us the opportunity to garner insights from some of the most knowledgeable people in the transport sector, we are hugely excited to learn from international experts about best practice in their respective countries, as well as how we can improve our transport systems in rural Ireland from those most informed in the industry. We encourage anyone with an interest in rural development to come along and join the conversation.”

Tickets for the two-day conference are available on Eventbrite.ie or via www.iroute.cklp.ie and cost from €25 - €75. With only two weeks left until the conference, booking is advised as soon as possible. A promotional code is available for the community groups in order to gain access to the €25 price and anyone interested should contact Kilkenny LEADER Partnership on 056-775211.