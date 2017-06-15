Popular Freshford publican John Kavanagh passes away

The people of Freshford are coming to terms with the news of the death of one of its most popular sons - John Kavanagh.

John, owner of the famous Kavanagh's bar on the Green in Freshford, passed away on Wednesday, June 14. He was the father of former inter county hurler, Michael Kavanagh.

Father of the late Catherine. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Brenda, sons James, Michael, John Paul, daughters Margaret, Breda, Carol, grandchildren, brothers Jimmy and Brian, sister Sr. Margaret, Sisters of Charity, mother-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Friday from 12 noon with Rosary at 8.30pm. Funeral prayers on Saturday morning at 11.00am followed by removal to St. Lachtain's Church, Freshford for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Lachtain's Cemetery. Family time on Saturday morning.