Funding boost for Skeogh, Clontubrid, and Crosspatrick

Three local communities are to benefit from the latest round of CLÁR funding, which goes to small-scale capital projects in rural areas of depopulation.

Projects in Clontubrid, Crosspatrick, and Skeoghvosteen will all receive a welcome boost.

In Crosspatrick village, €50,000 has been allocated toward safety improvement works, including a public lighting upgrade and the provision of footpaths.

In Skeoghvosteen, a sum of €36,000 has been earmarked for public lighting and the provision of a safe pedestrian area along the public road in front of the GAA grounds and community centre.

In Clontubrid, Scoil Naomh Fiacra is to get €29,160 for a sand-based all-weather playing surface. It will be constructed on the playing area adjacent to school buildings on the school grounds.

Local councillor Pat Fitzpatrick has this week welcomed the funding, in particular for the school in Clontubrid, which serves around 80 pupils. He said he had been in touch with principal Pat Robinson, who was equally delighted.

“It’s a lovely project, and I'm delighted to see it secure funding,” said the Fianna Fail councillor.

“It will be a huge boost. It’s very important that we keep our rural schools and commmunities alive.”

Skeoghvosteen councillor Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere was also pleased with the allocation for safety works in his area.