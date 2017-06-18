Jimmy Murphy's Kings classic for Watergate, Kilkenny

The Watergate theatre team has produced 60 shows in 24 years.

It's an incredible achievement for a voluntary group of actors working on behalf of the city's municipal theatre.

Whether it 's a mucical, straight theatre, panto or childrens' show, the troupe always give their best and produce excellent work.

Ger Cody and his band of brothers and sisters are back reherasing for their next venure, a producion of Jimmy Murphy's classic play, The Kings Of The Kilburn Highroad, more on that later.

The first show to be staged in 1993 was Ceol Sa Chistin, which was a collection of Irish music and song which ran during the summer months and succeeded in attracting locals and tourists alike.

Such was the standard of the production, RTE asked to film it and it later featured on one of their news from around the country features.

There followed almost two shows each year and included such classics as Sive, Dancing at Lughnasa, The Last Apache Reunion and Philadelphia Here I Come.

As well as the aforementioned theatre productions, the theatre company also ventured into producing an annual Pantomine before tackling “Scrooge, the stingiest man in town”, their first musical.

They also managed to produce a radio play called A River walk, written by Frank Marshall.

Fast forward over two decadeslkater and the Watergate team can look back with pride at their almost 60 productions.

No harm to mention either that almost €450,000 has been raised by the company which goes to the upkeep of the theatre.

Watergate Productions is a voluntary company.

This year has kicked off very well for the Watergate having staged the Pantomime Cinderella in January, written by Bennetsbridge based man Joe Murray.

Kings return

The company are rehearsing for a production of The Kings of the Kilburn high road, written by Dublin author Jimmy Murphy.

This was a show that was first staged by the company ten years ago when it was received with great acclaim.

Director Mary Cradock said that although rehearsal were just kicking off, the same passion and drive is there.

Mary who has directed and performed on many occasions for Watergate Productions said that the Kings play is very special, dealing with emigration from Ireland and to an extent the lost Irish.

This play tells the story of a group of middle aged Irishmen. The men had moved over to England, dreaming of making their fortunes as young men. Now as older men, they toast the death of an old friend. Secrets unfold and consequences ensue as the day goes on.

Dates

The Kings of the Kilburn High road opens in July for six performances and the cast will include, Paddy Behan, Brendan Corcoran, Terry Brennan, Joe Murray and Gerry Cody.

Booking is open at the Watergate on 056 7761674 and www.watergatetheatre.com.