Strong response to new town renewal scheme in Kilkenny

There was a positive response from communities around Kilkenny to the new Town and Village Renewal Scheme, despite the very short timeframe for expressions of interest.

At the June meeting of the Piltown Municipal District, director of services Mary Mulholland revealed there had been 25 expressions of interest received from around the county, 15 of which were selected to be developed and put forward. Five of these came from the Piltown Municipal District area, although one of them has since opted not to proceed.

Cllr Tomas Breathnach said it was great to see so much interest in the scheme.

“I think it’s a great reflection of the county that we got in so many expressions of interest,” he said.

The Labour Party councillor paid tribute to the council staff present at a recent workshop, and said they would help shape expressions of interest into applications. He also suggested adopting ‘a multi-annual approach’.

“We should be prepared for it, and we will establish relationships with these local communities,” he said.

Cllr Ger Frisby criticised the short timeframe for expressions of interest.

“The timeframe for this was absolutely crazy,” he said.

“People just were not set up for it.”

The scheme is a changed one from previous years, with all of the developed submissions going to the Department.

“There is no county-specific allocations,” Ms Mulholland reminded members.

Cllr Fidelis Doherty said she found it a little concerning that there was no Kilkenny-specific allocation. Ms Mulholland agreed, and said that council staff would be working closely with the groups on their submissions.

Ms Mulholland said that there were a number of enterprise-based projects, some larger than others.

“The scheme is based on having an economic impact on the town or village,” she said.

Cllr Melissa O’ Neill asked if there should be some kind of outreach workshops or programmes for the future to encourage people to take part, make it accessible, explain the jargon and not let them feel like they were ‘jumping through hoops to get a few pounds’.

Ms Mulholland observed that if those measures had been taken last year, they would have been preparing for a different scheme, given the changes.

“It could have changed again [next year],” she said.