Robotic milking of cows in the Kilkenny heat made sense today

There was a steady stream of farmers, agri students and inquisitive people to the outfarm of Philip and Robert Walsh in Danesfort today for a demonstration of robotic, hands free milking of cows.

It made perfect sense in the heat and we learned that less than 2% of cows fail to adapt to the system.

And the intelligence of the animals was demonstrated by the fact they visit the 'Lely Astronaut' in proportion to their yield. For the Walsh brothers it means a labour saving of 36% and gives them flexibility - They are no longer tied down to milking times.