Suspect arrested after garda chase through fields in North Kilkenny

A man was arrested following a chase on foot by gardaí through fields in North Kilkenny.

Last Sunday gardaí received a report of a break in to a house at Graine, Urlingford at 3.30pm. The property was occupied at the time.

As gardaí were on their way to the scene of the incident they observed a suspect standing in front of another house. When the suspect saw the gardaí he fled and ran into nearby fields.

Gardaí gave chase and apprehended the suspect who was hiding in a ditch. A quantity of stolen property was recovered, including a laptop and a mobile phone.

He was arrested and brought to Kilkenny Garda Station where he was charged and is due to appear before Thurles District Court on July 4.