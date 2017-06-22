Joy as Slieverue man ordained as priest

Priests travelled from all over the country to celebrate the ordination of a Slieverue man.

Liam Donovan was ordained at the Church of the Assumption in Slieverue on Saturday surrounded by his family and friends and members of the clergy.

The Ordination Mass was celebrated by the Bishop of Waterford, Alphonsus Cullinan and local parish priest, Fr Tom Corcoran was also in attendence.

Local parishioners also helped to decorate the church and the village to mark the occasion.

A reception was held after the Mass at Treacy's Hotel in Waterford.