Hundreds gather at Kilkenny mosque to celebrate the end of Ramadan
Worshippers gathered at the Mosque
Hundreds of members of the local Islamic community gathered to celebrate the end of Ramadan on Sunday morning.
After thirty days and nights of fasting it was time to enjoy the feast of breaking of the fast.
The Islamic Cultural Centre on the Freshford Road is used as a mosque and a place of prayer by the Muslim community but the group plans to build their own mosque shortly.
