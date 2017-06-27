Graignamanagh licensee in court over cocaine and cannabis seizure

The licensee of a well known bar in Graignamanagh has appeared in court in connection with a substantial drug seizure over the weekend.

Calvin Walsh of Smithstown, Tullogher, Mullinavat was charged with having drugs for sale and supply at his home address and appeared at Kilkenny District Court on Monday. The case was adjourned to September 12.

It is understood that Mr Walsh's home address at Smithstown, Tullogher, Mullinavant was searched under warrant on Saturday by gardaí from Thomastown supported by the Kilkenny Divisional Drugs Unit and personnel from Operational Support Services at Garda Headquarters.

Approximately €15,000 worth of cocaine, €1,000 worth of cannabis and €2,000 in cash was seized.

Walsh is the licensee of the Globe Pub, Graignamanagh which it is understood was also searched under warrant. Three males were arrested. The other two suspects were released without charge and files on the matter are being prepared for the DPP.

Mr Walsh is listed as the only director of Globe Inn Graignamanagh Limited. The company name has a registered address at Smithstown, Tullogher, via Mullinavat and the company was set up on March 7.

Superintendent Derek Hughes of Thomastown Garda Station while declining to comment on the seizure itself as the garda investigation is ongoing stated that it was understandable that people living in rural communities would be alarmed by the occurrence of a large scale drug seizures in their communities.

He added that communities in South Kilkenny should take comfort from the fact that large scale seizures by gardaí during intelligence-led operations effectively end drug supply in the area and make communities safer by reducing the number of young people's lives likely to be devastated by drugs”.

Anyone with information about drugs in South Kilkenny can contact gardaí in confidence on (056) 7754150.