Inistioge councillor is new mayor of Kilkenny city

The new mayor of Kilkenny city is 38-year-old Inistioge councillor, Michael Doyle. He was elected unopposed at the annual meeting of the municipal district this evening in City Hall.

In a poignant touch, he remembered the late Denis Byrne, who passed away in early June and was the last Town Sergeant of the city.

The Fine Gael local representative also recalled the passing of his grandfather, Mick, earlier in the year.

He promised to be honest and in an unprecedented move asked the new minister with responsibility for local authorities, John Paul Phelan (who attended the election), to reinstate the Borough Council in the city and to re-introduce a directly elected mayor for Kilkenny city.

Cllr Doyle is a care assistant at the Abbey Abbey Nursing home and said that during his term of office, he would be highlighting the work carers do in and out of the home and in places like the retirement home where he works.

Cllr Doyle is married to Becky and the couple have two children, Sean (8) and Katie (5).

He received the chain of office from outgoing mayor, Cllr Patrick O'Neill.