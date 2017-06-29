No hospital bed for injured Kilkenny jockey, 18

Anger is mounting over why a seriously injured young jockey has been left waiting for a bed in a Dublin hospital for over three weeks.

Shane Prendergast suffered a serious brain injury when he fell from his horse at an amateur point-to- point race on June 4.

He was rushed by air ambulance to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore where he was treated for head and back injuries and put into an induced coma.

The 18-year-old broke two vertabrae and his sternum in the fall and sustained serious bruising to the brain and is awaiting a transfer to the Mater Hospital.

Family friend, Belinda O'Brien said that the delay in transferring the young, amateur jockey was ‘absolutely disgraceful’.

“If this was a high profile afthlete he would not have been on the flat of his back for the last three weeks waiting.

“He has been waiting for a transfer to the Mater Hospital and then fingers crossed he will be going to the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dun Laoghaire.”

Belinda was the main organiser of a benefit night held last Saturday evening to help raise funds to cover ongoing costs.

“We are very grateful for all the support that we have received.

“It has been unbelievable and it means so much to Shane and his family and friends,” she said.

Family friend, Belinda O'Brien said that the delay in transferring the young, amateur jockey was ‘absolutely disgraceful’.

“If this was a high profile afthlete he would not have been on the flat of his back for the last three weeks waiting.

“He has been waiting for a transfer to the Mater Hospital and then fingers crossed he will be going to the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dun Laoghaire.”

Belinda was the main organiser of a benefit night held last Saturday evening to help raise funds to cover ongoing costs.

“We are very grateful for all the support that we have received.

“It has been unbelievable and it means so much to Shane and his family and friends,” she said.