Recent deaths in Kilkenny, June 30, 2017

The late Stephen Hoyne

The death has taken place of Stephen Hoyne, of Ballymack, Cuffesgrange, Kilkenny.

At his home (Peacefully) surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary. Sons: Nicky and Thomas, Daughters: Stephanie and Tina, Brothers: Tom, Pat and Nicky, Sisters: Phyllis, Eileen, Patricia and Olive, Brothers-in-law, Daughters-in-law, Margaret and Patricia, Grandchildren, Nephews, Nieces, Relatives, Neighbours and Friends.

Reposing at his home on Friday from 4 o’clock with rosary at 9 o’clock. Removal to the Church of the Holy Cross, Cuffesgrange, on Saturday for requiem mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Michael's Cemetery, Danesfort. Family flowers only. Donations to the Oncology Unit, St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny and Kilkenny Home Care Team.

The late Kathleen Kennedy (née Kelly)

The death has taken place of Kathleen Kneedy (née Kelly) of 17 Green View, Gowran, Kilkenny.

Kennedy (nee Kelly) (17 Green View, Gowran, Co. Kilkenny) 28th June 2017, peacefully, at home, in the loving care of her family, Kathleen, beloved wife of Frank and much loved mother of Caroline and Francis, sadly missed by her husband and family, brothers Milo, John Joe, Bernie and Marty, sisters Carmel and Elsie, son-in-law David, Francis's partner Denise, grandchildren Seán, Rachel and Grace, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home, Kilkenny from 6 o'clock on Friday (30th June) with Rosary at 7 o'clock. Funeral Prayers on Saturday morning at 10 o'clock followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Gowran, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Chrissie O' Brien

The death has taken place of Chrissie O' Brien of Maryville, Castlecomer, Kilkenny

Peacefully at Tinnypark Nursing Home, Kilkenny. Sadly missed by her brother Johnny (England), brother-in-law Dick Preston (Castlecomer), cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer. Vigil Prayers and Rosary on Friday night at 9pm. Funeral Prayers on Saturday morning at 10am followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial in the Crosshill Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team.