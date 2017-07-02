Injured Kilkenny jockey gets treatment in the Mater Hospital

The amateur jockey injured at a point to point race in Ballingarry last month is not likely to require surgery and has been fitted with a brace.

He attended the Mater Hospital in Dublin last week and was treated as an outpatient and remains at the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore.

It is understood that a top spinal expert has viewed x-rays of the injured jockey's back and is of the opinion that he does not require surgery.

A fundraising account has been set up to help cover the cost of the jockey's rehabilitation. Over 12,000 euro was raised at a benefit night held last weekend which was well-supported by the local racing community.