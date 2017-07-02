Increased Back to School payments from this month, says Kilkenny TD

Families who applied for or are entitled to the Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance for the coming year will start to receive their increased payments from Friday, July 14, according to Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, John Paul Phelan.

The rate paid to families has increased from €100 to €125 for eligible children between the age of 4 and 11 years. And the rate for children aged 12 years and over has increased from €200 to €250.

“The administrative arrangements for the 2017 scheme are similar to those that applied previously and a large proportion of entitlements are being fully automated with no application form required," said the Minister of State.

"Letters have already issued to 108,000 families who will receive an automated payment. This will advise them of the increased payment.

“Those who believe they qualify but who do not receive notification of an automated payment should make a written application for the payment. The forms are available in all Department offices or by text. Those who want to apply by text should text BTSCFA followed by their name and address to 51909. Applications can also be made on welfare.ie or by email to BTSCFA@welfare.ie. The closing date for receipt of applications isn’t until September 30.”

Information on the scheme is regularly updated and can be found on the www.welfare.ie website. Queries can also be made directly to 1890 66 22 44.