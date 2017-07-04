Volunteers bring science alive for Kilkenny's little achievers

Local primary school students had a helping hand from a group of volunteers from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in a recent partnership with Junior Achievement Ireland.

Junior Achievement teaches young people about the world of work and specifically targets those at risk of early school leaving.

Five volunteers from the EPA delivered Junior Achievement programmes in primary schools in Kilkenny City. The students ranged from first class students enjoying the ‘Our Family’ programme, to sixth class, who enjoyed the Gas Network Ireland ‘Our Universe’ programme.

The Our Universe programme — enjoyed by students in the Presentation Primary school and St Patrick’s De La Salle National School — comprised five modules, introducing the students to the fundamentals of science whilst highlighting its value to young people in their everyday lives. Over the course of the programme, students solved a crime using forensic science, investigated the properties of natural gas, examined the properties of light and learned about the human body.

On the completion of all Junior Achievement programmes, in recognition of the commitment and enthusiasm that the students apply, each student is presented with a certificate of achievement by their volunteer.

“The Environmental Protection Agency is delighted to partner with Junior Achievement Ireland in delivering their programmes to school children across Ireland,” said Niamh Hatchell, Media Relations Officer, Environmental Protection Agency.

“Staff engagement, motivation and confidence is developed naturally through participation as a volunteer, with the added bonus of assisting to inspire and motivate young people to make the most of their education.”