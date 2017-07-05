Sinn Fein to hold lunch time protest against bin charges at Kilkenny council offices

Sinn Féin is to hold a lunch time protest starting at 1pm at the Kilkenny council office today, Wednesday, against proposed changes to bin charges.

It's part of a national campaign Speaking in advance of the protests, Sinn Féin TD for Carlow-Kilkenny Kathleen Funchion said:

“Sinn Féin is standing with families against the bin charge hikes. Those with medical conditions and disabilities, large families and low-income households will bear the brunt of the government’s decision to allow private operators to charge whatever they want for an essential service. Sinn Féin is fighting for the immediate withdrawal of the proposed changes to the waste permits regarding designated charging structures; A waiver scheme for low income households; a feasibility study of greater public ownership and increased regulatory control of household waste collection.

"We are also seeking a system of obligations on manufacturing companies and wholesalers to reduce packaging being produced at source and to prioritise the minimisation of waste across society.”