80 new homes planned to help tackle housing crisis in Kilkenny City

Funding has been approved for the design and planning stage of 80 new housing units at Croker's Hill on the Kennyswell Road in Kilkenny.

At a cost of €14 million, the scheme is one of the largest approved outside of Dublin and Cork this year. Minister for State at the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government John Paul Phelan confirmed the news this week.

“Kilkenny County Council’s housing stock has been under pressure for some time and this is a welcome first step in helping to meet the housing needs of families and individuals in the region,” said the local TD.

“This marks the progress to design and planning stage for these 80 new homes. I’ll be liaising closely with officials in Kilkenny County Council and within my own Department to ensure that this project progresses at pace.”

The news follows an announcement in March that a sum of €6.7 million has been allocated for infrastructural work to facilitate the development of hundreds of new homes in the west of the city, as well as two new schools.