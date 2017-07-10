What a run... Shane sets off from Kilkenny on marathon number 17

Fundraiser extraordinaire Shane Finn was in Kilkenny on Friday, where he began his 17th of 24 consecutive marathons.

He was greeted here at TJ Reid Health and Fitness by Mayor of Kilkenny Michael Doyle. Shane started the 17th marathon at Threecastles, and travelled via Freshford, Urlingford and Twomileborris to finish at the AIB Bank, Liberty Square in Thurles.

He is being tracked for the entire run and you can see his progress live here. Shane is running for the charity Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Ireland - a charity he supports due to his cousin living with both conditions.

His aim is to raise €100,000 to ensure the vital SBHI support continues for over 2000 people affected by Spina Bifida and/or Hydrocephalus in Ireland today.

To find out more information or to donate please see: www.24marathons24days.ie. Or, to donate €4 now, text the word GIVE to 50300. Thank you.