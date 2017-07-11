Edward and Shirley want to visit your garden in Kilkenny

Edward Hayden, who presents the popular ‘Saturday Show with Edward Hayden’, on KCLR 96FM is joining forces with the show's resident gardening expert Shirley Lanigan to see ‘How does your garden grow?’.

Edward and Shirley who recently published her book, ‘The Open Gardens of Ireland’ have decided to make a number of visits to gardens across Carlow and Kilkenny in the summer months. Perhaps you might need some advice on your herbaceous borders, your climbing ivy or your deep routed hydrangeas. If so you can apply to have them visit your garden and give some practical gardening advice, giving listeners a full insight into your garden and how to make it even better. For an invite, email show producer, Paul Doyle with your details at kclr96fm.com or write to The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden, KCLR , Old Dublin Rd, Kilkenny Closing date for applications is Monday, July 17.