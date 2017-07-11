Recent deaths in Kilkenny, July 11, 2017

The late Maria Grace (née Power)

The death has taken place of Maria GRACE (née Power) of Dangan, Kilmacow, Kilkenny, suddenly on Sunday 9th July.

Maria will be sadly missed by her loving husband Martin, son Alan, daughters Lorna and Michelle, sons-in-law Owen and Mark, daughter-in-law Rachel, grandchildren Harry and Rían, brothers Dixie, Ger, Seamus and Milo, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Reposing at her home, Dangan, on Tuesday 11th July from 2pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday, 12th July to St Senan's Church, Kilmacow, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private please on Wednesday.

The late Kieran Maher

The death has taken place of Kieran Maher, Sutton, Dublin 13 and formerly of Parnell Street, Kilkenny), 8th July 2017, peacefully and surrounded by his family.

Dearly beloved husband to Maureen, father to Suzanne, Louise, Joanne, Nicky and Kieran. Sadly missed by, and forever in the hearts of family and friends; sons-in-law Darragh and James; grandchildren Lauren, Kirsten, Darragh Jnr, Jordan, Kaelan, Ronan and James Jnr; his brother Sean and all relatives, work colleagues and friends.

Reposing at the family home in Sutton, from 7pm to 9pm on Monday, 10th July. Funeral Mass at St. Fintan's Church at 11am on Tuesday, 11th July. Burial afterwards at St. Fintan's Cemetery. No flowers please, donations if desired to St. Francis Hospice Blanchardstown.

The late Vincent O' Neill

The death has taken place of Vincent O' Neill, Chatsworth, Clogh, Castlecomer, Kilkenny.

Peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Vincent will be sadly missed by his wife Jean, sons Richard and Eamonn, sisters and brothers, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer. Vigil Prayers and Rosary on Monday evening at 8.30pm. Funeral Prayers on Tuesday morning at 10am followed by removal to Saint Patrick's Church, Clogh for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team. House private please.