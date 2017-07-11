Brian O'Callaghan is new president of Kilkenny Lions

Kilkenny Lions Club has elected longstanding member, Brian O’Callaghan as its new President in its golden jubilee year.

At the July meeting, outgoing President, Padraig Keegan, handed over the chain of office to Brian and wished him every success as President, referring to his outstanding voluntary service to Lions over 35 years.

Brian and his family are from Talbot’s Inch. His father, John was one of the charter (founder) members in 1967 when the Kilkenny Club was formed.

A Thurles business man living in Kilkenny, Jack Dwan, introduced Lionism to Kilkenny and the first President of Kilkenny Lions Club was Vivian Good of High Street.

In 1980 Brian joined and served as secretary, during which time he became a member of the national executive and served as zone chairman before being elected club President in 1987.

In 1996 he received the international Melvin Jones award for his work with Kilkenny Lions.

Peter, Brian’s son, joined the club in 2011. This makes the O’Callaghan family unique in having three generations serving in the Lions Club.

Brian intends to follow in the footsteps of his predecessors in providing support and help for those in the city and county requiring assistance.

He thanked the Kilkenny People and KCLR for all the publicity to the various Lions fundraising events.

Brian is anxious to extend membership to cater for the expanding number of Lions activities.

The past year has been very successful with fundraising events including the Christmas Hamper Appeal, Schools Concert, Wine Fair, Golf Classic, Welsh Male Voice Choir Concert in St John’s Church, Street Collection and Carol Singing.

The funds raised has allowed Kilkenny Lions to provide valuable assistance to: St. Vincent De Paul, Kilkenny Samaritans, Kilkenny Alzheimer’s Day Care Centre, Kilkenny Homecare, Good Shepherd, Meals on Wheels and to 14 other organisations. Brian looks forward to a very successful Kilkenny Lions anniversary year.